Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $29.63 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $451,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $661.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $696.91 and a 200-day moving average of $679.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.