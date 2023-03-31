Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $629,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.