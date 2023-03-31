Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 57,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

