Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 106,676 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $960,796,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,205,194 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,741,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,381,000 after buying an additional 2,784,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of CNQ opened at $54.94 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

