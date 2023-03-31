Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 440 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

