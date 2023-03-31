Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 151,354 GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.47% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 587.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday.

GTBP opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.88. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

