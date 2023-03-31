Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,436 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 532.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.53.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.