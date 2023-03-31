Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 52.5% in March

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,220 shares of company stock worth $2,960,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its position in Baxter International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after buying an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,076 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,525,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,372. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Read More

