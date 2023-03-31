Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:BMW opened at €100.68 ($108.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($111.51). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.43. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

