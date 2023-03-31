Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Beam Global Stock Down 13.4 %
BEEM stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 327,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.52. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.
Insider Transactions at Beam Global
In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.
About Beam Global
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
Featured Stories
