Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Beam Global Stock Down 13.4 %

BEEM stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 327,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.52. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

Insider Transactions at Beam Global

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Beam Global by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Beam Global by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

