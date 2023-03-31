Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 1,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Beam Global Trading Down 17.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.