Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €41.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.50 ($44.62) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of BC8 opened at €43.62 ($46.90) on Monday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a 52-week high of €52.60 ($56.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €40.09 and its 200-day moving average is €37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

