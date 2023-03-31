Bellevue Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $207.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

