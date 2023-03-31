Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

