Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,606.86 ($32.03).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.44) to GBX 2,700 ($33.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.14) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.61) to GBX 2,661 ($32.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.68) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,238 ($27.50) on Friday. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,660 ($32.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,997.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,216.49%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

