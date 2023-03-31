Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in March

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLWYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bellway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,167 ($26.62) to GBX 2,522 ($30.99) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,620 ($32.19) to GBX 2,670 ($32.81) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BLWYF remained flat at $25.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

