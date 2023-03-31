Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $175.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

