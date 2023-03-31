Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.0% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.