Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVGet Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.0% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.