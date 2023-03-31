Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

Corning stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.