Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BAC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

