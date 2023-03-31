Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after acquiring an additional 346,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after buying an additional 50,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

