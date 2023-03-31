Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

