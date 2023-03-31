Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

