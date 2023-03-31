Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $240.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

