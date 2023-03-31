Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Stock Price Down 0%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Rating) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Benessere Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.
Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benessere Capital Acquisition (BENEU)
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.