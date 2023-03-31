Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $454,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $454,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,637,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,199,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.