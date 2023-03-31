Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,780 ($21.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.59) to GBX 1,915 ($23.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.04) to GBX 2,621 ($32.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($30.84) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,995.80 ($24.52).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,142 ($14.03) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,363.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,052 ($12.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,778 ($34.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

