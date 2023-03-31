Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $1.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.50.

Berkshire Grey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $327.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 33.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 864,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,859 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Articles

