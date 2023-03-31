BetterWealth LLC Acquires New Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 249,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned 4.10% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 58,868 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,811,000 after purchasing an additional 150,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVRE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.14. 8,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

