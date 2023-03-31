BetterWealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BetterWealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 8.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,256,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after buying an additional 2,233,292 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,764,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,737 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

