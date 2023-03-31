BetterWealth LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BetterWealth LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 520,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after buying an additional 304,110 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,999,000 after buying an additional 258,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,868,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

