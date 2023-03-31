B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 769.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 371,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 77,723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

BGS opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -506.67%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

