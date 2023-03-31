Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 424,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bit Brother Trading Down 22.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,586. Bit Brother has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the supply and distribution of tea beverages and related products. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, China.

