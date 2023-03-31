BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,798 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HYT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.