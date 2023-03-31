BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.85

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and traded as low as $14.25. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 115,367 shares traded.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.