BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.85

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and traded as low as $14.25. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 115,367 shares traded.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

