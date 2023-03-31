BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $710.07

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 710.07 ($8.72) and traded as low as GBX 636 ($7.81). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 654 ($8.04), with a volume of 686,387 shares.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 708.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 670.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 615.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 23.50 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,703.70%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

