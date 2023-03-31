Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

PGX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 1,599,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,878. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

