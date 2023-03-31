Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.3% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.75. 1,905,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,250,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

