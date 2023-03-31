Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $461.45. 97,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.63.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

