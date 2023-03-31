Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. 25,009,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,110,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

