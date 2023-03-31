Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 3,007,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,715,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

