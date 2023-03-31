Blue Fin Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 133,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $97.89. 676,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,734. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

