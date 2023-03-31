Blue Fin Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. 463,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,800. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.