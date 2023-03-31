Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,819,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 162,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. 15,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,760. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $71.26. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

