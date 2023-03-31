bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 154.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

BLUE opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $260.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

