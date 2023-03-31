Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 157.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $137,359.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,530.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

