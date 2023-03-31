BMO Capital Markets Cuts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$18.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SDE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

TSE SDE opened at C$14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$8.92 and a one year high of C$16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.66.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.