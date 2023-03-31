BMO Capital Markets Trims Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Target Price to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 1.5 %

FRU stock opened at C$14.46 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.66 and a 12-month high of C$17.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

