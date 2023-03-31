BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $50.16 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. BNB has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion and $418.97 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $317.70 or 0.01113722 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,888,472 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,888,666.6587791 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 316.44386564 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1240 active market(s) with $497,601,602.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

