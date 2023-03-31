BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,803 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.56 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.